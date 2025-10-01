Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

