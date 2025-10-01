Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 5.0%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $937.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.