Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

