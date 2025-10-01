Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $451,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 196,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $479.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.