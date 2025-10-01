iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $189,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

