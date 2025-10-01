Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

