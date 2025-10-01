Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101,060.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

