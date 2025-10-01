Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 623 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

