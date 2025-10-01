Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 14,964 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

