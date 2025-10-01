QTR Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9%

IBM stock opened at $282.19 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average of $258.50.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.