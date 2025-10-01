Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.