Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.7%

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

