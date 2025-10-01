SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

