Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,189.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 1,454,348 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

