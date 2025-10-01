Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,568 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

