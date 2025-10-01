Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 3,000 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

