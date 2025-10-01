Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Impact Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

