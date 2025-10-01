JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

