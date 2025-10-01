Pacific Point Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

MKC opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

