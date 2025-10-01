Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 53 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 23,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

