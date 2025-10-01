Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 186 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,720 shares of company stock valued at $12,159,241 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.36 and its 200-day moving average is $291.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.