Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 16,349 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.