One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 168.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 22.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3%

QQQ opened at $600.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.