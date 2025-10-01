QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Raised by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,882,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

