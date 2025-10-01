Oklo Inc. $OKLO Stock Position Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKLO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Oklo in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the first quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Oklo by 202.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 314,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Oklo by 2,120.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 218,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

OKLO stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,854.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,387 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKLO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

