SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 796,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 100,398 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,248,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

