Centricity Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 261,574 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 819,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

