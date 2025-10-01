DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $594.23 and its 200 day moving average is $553.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

