Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

