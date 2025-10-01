Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 179,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

