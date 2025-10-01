Alley Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

