Lbp Am Sa Sells 20,057 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,057 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its 200 day moving average is $202.64.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,314 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.