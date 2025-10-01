Ninety One North America Inc. Has $70.76 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:TSM opened at $279.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $286.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

