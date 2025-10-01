First Pacific Financial Sells 109 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PH stock opened at $758.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $745.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

