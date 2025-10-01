Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $7.84 Million Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

