Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $328.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.52. The stock has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

