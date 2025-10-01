AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 122.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 19.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.