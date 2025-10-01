Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

