SWP Financial LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

SWP Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 17.6%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.