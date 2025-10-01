WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,960. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

