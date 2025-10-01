Columbia Asset Management Sells 425 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 109,118.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

