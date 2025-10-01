Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

