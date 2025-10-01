Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 13,475 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $457.70 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.63 and a 200-day moving average of $433.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

