Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires 800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE ABT opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

