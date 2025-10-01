QTR Family Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.20. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

