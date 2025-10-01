Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

