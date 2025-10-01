Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

