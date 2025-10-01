SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,329 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

