Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $499.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.03. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

