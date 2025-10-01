TABR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE GE opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.20.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

